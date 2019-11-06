Barbara McQuistion 1942 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Barbara McQuistion, 77, of West Sully County died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Outpost Lodge. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Barb was born January 3, 1942. She grew up in Iroquois, SD. She was married to Fred McQuistion on September 6, 1984 in Custer, SD. They farmed and ranched in West Sully County. Fred died on September 10, 1989 and Barb remained on the farm until her passing.

Barb is survived by her daughter Jonda Klug of Pierre, two granddaughters; Cassandra Kludt of North Platte, NE, and Tawny Harvey of Hastings, NE, as well as Fred’s children and their families. She is also survived by her brother Curtis (Nancy) Kludt and family of Centerville, SD, and a cousin Joyce Simet of Huron, SD.

Barb was preceded in death by her mom Marie Kludt Johnson and her husband Fred McQuistion.