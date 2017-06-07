Barbara Grindstone 1944 – 2017

LITTLE EAGLE, SD - Funeral services Barbara Grindstone age 72 Little Eagle, will be Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Elkhorn Congregational Church. Interment will be in the Elkhorn Congregational Cemetery under te direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be Friday, May 26, 2017 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kesling Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Barbara passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Nelson County Health Care Center in Mc Ville, ND.

Barbara was born June 25, 1944 at Little Eagle, to William and Amy (Grindstone0 Looking Elk. She attended Little Eagle Day School then attended Fort Yates High School.

Barbara lived in Chicago for over 20 years managed apartment complex, before moving back to Fort Yates. She loved arts and crafts and also taught at the American Indian Center in Chicago, teaching the students how to make native American Jewelry and dream catchers to name a few. Barbara was a great seamstress making star quilts for family members and friends. Barbara revitalizing the dying art of Traditional Lakota Meals, drying meats and vegetables. She enjoyed helping people out with cooking for funerals making fry bread, serving in the community. One thing that she enjoyed was going out to enjoy a good meal with her family.

Member of the Elkhorn Congregational Church of Little Eagle, SD.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Verlynn Vega-Rosas of Mandan, ND. and daughter, Faith Keepseagle of Little Eagle, SD., and son, David Hoff-Grindstone of Las Cruces, NM. many grandchildren and great grandchildren. her brother, Alex Looking Elk of Solen, ND. her sister, Jean Grindstone of Pine Ridge, SD. her sister, Geraldine White Temple of Mandan, ND. Long life friends: Colleen Quinn and family of Lansing, Illinois and Christina Spyratos of Skokie, Illinois and Paul St. Germaine of Lac du flambeau, Wisconsin and Pat Big Bear of Chicago, Illinois and Annie and Gary Smith of Chicago, Illinois and Jose Juarez and family of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, son Vicente Perez Vega, Jr. sister, Phyllis Rose Looking Elk, twin great grandsons, Vincente Perez Vega III, Torrance Jose Vega, brothers, William Looking Elk, Jr., Leon Silas Looking Elk.