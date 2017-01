The Bar J Z Ranch’s Hereford and Limousin Bull Sale will be held February 21st at 1:00PM and will be held at the Thomas Ranch Sale Facility near Onida, SD.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.