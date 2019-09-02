BankWest Turns 130; Hides cash cubes in 13 SD communities

Today (Sept. 2) marks BankWest’s 130th year of business serving South Dakota communities.

BankWest Chairman, President and CEO Charles H. Burke III says the bank was originally called Pierre National Bank and opened its doors two months prior to statehood.

To celebrate the milestone, BankWest employees have hidden BankWest Cash Cubes in communities across South Dakota. If you find a cube, bring it to your local branch by Monday, Sept. 30 to receive a $130 gift card and a $130 donation to your favorite local 501(c)(3) charity.

Two cubes are located in:

Pierre – 2 cubes

Mitchell – 2 cubes

Rapid City – 2 cubes

Once cube is located in each of these communities:

Onida

Kennebec

Armour

Winner

Gregory

Kadoka

Selby

Tripp

Delmont

Geddes

BankWest is a full-service, independent community bank with 16 branches in 13 South Dakota communities including: Armour, Delmont, Geddes, Gregory, Kadoka, Kennebec, Mitchell, Onida, Pierre, Rapid City, Selby, Tripp and Winner. It also has stand-alone insurance offices in Murdo, Philip, Platte, Presho, Rapid City, Salem and Spearfish.