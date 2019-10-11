BankWest celebrates 130 years giving donations from cash cube search
Monday, September 2, 2019, marked BankWest’s 130th year of business serving South Dakota communities.
With a long-standing tradition of community pride, BankWest shared that sentiment with area residents and helped them give back to their communities.
In honor of the 130th anniversary, employees hid BankWest Cash Cubes in communities across the state. The individuals who found the cubes received a $130 gift card. In addition, they were able to select their favorite charity to receive a $130 donation from BankWest.
The following organizations received a $130 donation:
- Geddes American Legion Post – Geddes, SD
- Connect – Gregory, SD
- Trevor’s Legacy Foundation – Kadoka, SD
- Reliance United Methodist Church – Reliance, SD
- Onida Fire Department – Onida, SD
- Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center – Pierre, SD
- Oahe Hockey Association – Pierre, SD
- Winner Area Breast Cancer Foundation & Support Group- Winner, SD
- Walworth County Care Center received $260 as the individual who found the cube in Selby donated their $130 gift card to the organization.
- Tripp Fire Department – Tripp, SD
- Western South Dakota Senior Services Inc. – Rapid City, SD
- Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota – Sioux Falls, SD
- Armour Community Foundation – Armour, SD
- Delmont Volunteer Fire Department – Delmont, SD
- Weekend Snack Pack Inc. – Mitchell, SD
- That Others May Live Foundation – Henderson, NV