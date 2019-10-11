BankWest celebrates 130 years giving donations from cash cube search

Monday, September 2, 2019, marked BankWest’s 130th year of business serving South Dakota communities.

With a long-standing tradition of community pride, BankWest shared that sentiment with area residents and helped them give back to their communities.

In honor of the 130th anniversary, employees hid BankWest Cash Cubes in communities across the state. The individuals who found the cubes received a $130 gift card. In addition, they were able to select their favorite charity to receive a $130 donation from BankWest.

The following organizations received a $130 donation: