Bald Eagle Awareness Week Feb. 20-25

PIERRE, S.D. – Bald Eagle Awareness Days celebrates its 25th year of entertainment and education by emphasizing the need for conservation and appreciation of bald eagles and other birds of prey. Gov. Dennis Daugaard has proclaimed February 20-25, 2017, as Bald Eagle Awareness Week in South Dakota. Interested persons will have several free events to choose from to learn more about birds of prey.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, The Outdoor Campus-East in Sioux Falls will have an open house and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring live birds of prey presented by educators from The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota. To register, please visit outdoorcampus.org or call 605.362.2777.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, educators from The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota will present programs featuring live birds of prey at the Pierre Ramkota in Theatre II. Pierre Ramkota programs begin at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. CST.

In addition, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks’ (GFP) Outdoor Campus-West in Rapid City will host a raptor-themed open house on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a presentation by the Black Hills Raptor Center at 1 p.m. No registration is required.

The annual event is a joint effort sponsored by conservation and outdoor recreation organizations, and merchants and conservation agencies to increase public involvement and awareness about bald eagles and other birds of prey. All ages are encouraged to attend.

For more information about Bald Eagle Awareness Days, visit gfp.sd.gov/outdoor-learning/ bald-eagle-awareness-days/ default.aspx or contact Casey Heimerl with GFP at 605.773.4345.