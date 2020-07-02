Baker Named BHSU Sports Information Director

SPEARFISH – Riley Baker is the new Sports Information Director at Black Hills State University. For the last two years, Baker has been a graduate assistant in the sports information office at South Dakota State, where he recently earned his master’s degree in sports and recreation administration. He is a native of Washington state and earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University, where he served as an intern in that school’s sports information department while covering sports for the school newspaper and for a Spokane newspaper.