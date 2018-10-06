Badlands Circuit Rodeo Opens in Minot, N.D.

MINOT, N.D. – After the curtain came down on the first round of competition at the RAM Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, hosted by the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo, a North Dakota man was on top in the bareback riding. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D., scored 84 points on the Korkow Rodeos horse Matrix to win the first round. In the steer wrestling, a Nebraska man made his mark. Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb., turned in a time of 4.3 seconds to win the first round and jump from ninth place to third place in the year-end standings. Fan favorite Lisa Lockhart won the first round in the barrels. The Oelrichs, S.D. woman had a time of 13.94 seconds on her buckskin horse. Lockhart has won either the year-end or the average championship at the Badlands Circuit Finals at least 18 times. She is ranked third in the world standings and will compete at her twelfth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this December. Other first go-round winners were saddle bronc rider J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. (81 points), team ropers Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. and Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. (4.6 seconds); and tie-down roper Clint Kindred, Oral, S.D. (10.2 seconds). There were no qualified rides in the bull riding.

Results, 1st Go-Round Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, hosted by the Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo

October 5, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D., on Korkow’s Matrix , 84 points; 2. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 81.5; 3. Nick Schwedhelm, Fort Calhoun, Neb. 77; 4. Nate S McFadden, Elsmere, N.D., 76.

Steer Wrestling

1. Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb. 4.3 seconds; 2. Sheldon Portwine, Dickinson, N.D. 4.4; 3. (tie) Brad Johnson, Reva, S.D. and Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 4.5.

Team Roping

1. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D./Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 4.6 seconds; 2. Tyrell Moody, Letcher, S.D./Rory Brown Edgemont, S.D. 5.4; 3. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D./Levi Lord, Sturgis, N.D. 5.5; 4. Wyatt Bice, Killdeer, N.D./Tel Schaack, Edgement, S.D. with 6.0.

Saddle bronc riding

1. JJ Elshere, Hereford, S.D., on Korkow’s Wiggle Worm 81; 2. Dawson Jandreau, Kennebec, S.D., 79; 3. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., 77.5; 4. Taygen Shuelke, Newell, S.D., 77.

Barrel racing

1. Lisa Lockhart,Oelrichs, S.D. 13.94 seconds; 2. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 13.98; 3. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 14.10; 4. Kaylee Gallino, Wasta, S.D. 14.13.

Tie-down Roping

1. Clint Kindred, Oral, S.D. 10.2 seconds; 2. (tie) Blake Eggl, Minot, N.D. and Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D., 10.3 each; 4. Tanner Wznick, Cavalier, N.D., 11.2.

Bull Riding

No qualified rides.