Badger Signed to Play with Trappers This Summer

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Trappers announced the signing of Landon Badger of Pierre to be a member of the first year Expedition League team. .Badger is currently a sophomore outfielder for South Dakota State University and is a native of Pierre in helping Pierre Post 8 to it’s first State American Legion Baseball Championship in 40 years last summer. Badger will be re-united with fellow Post 8 teammate Spencer Sarringer on the Trappers squad this summer. The Expedition Leaague is a summer collegiate wood bat league that will begin play this summer in Pierre.