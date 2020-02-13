Badger Set for Senior Season at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Former Pierre High School and Post 8 Baseball standout Landon Badger is looking for a big senior season as South Dakota State gears up for another baseball compaign this weekend. The Jackrabbits open up the season against Dallas Baptist with games today, tomorrow and Sunday at Horner Ballpark in Dallas, Texas. Three-year starting center fielder Landon Badger leads a new-look Jackrabbit outfield. Already one of the top defensive players in The Summit League, Badger put together a consistent year at the plate in 2019, batting .270 and ranking second on the team with 12 doubles to go along with a pair of home runs and 22 runs driven in. SDSU completed the 2019 season with a 28-22 overall record that included a second-place mark of 19-10 in Summit League regular season play. The Jackrabbits posted a 1-2 record in the league postseason tournament in making their 10th appearance in the four-team field in 11 years.