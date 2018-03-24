Badger Delivers Game Winning Hit

MACOMB, Ill. – Pierre sophomore Landon Badger delivered the game-winning hit with the bases loaded in the top of the 12th inning and Austin Suhr pitched 3 2/3 dominant innings in relief to lift South Dakota State to a 6-3 victory over Western Illinois in the opening game of a three-game Summit League baseball series Friday afternoon at Alfred D. Boyer Stadium. Badger’s game-winning double to the right-center gap came on an 0-2 pitch and scored Skyler Wenninger and Logan Holtz. The throw back to the infield was errant, allowing Gus Steiger to scamper home with the third run on the play. Badge had 3 hits on the day for the Jackrabbits and 3 RBI’s. The Jackrabbits picked up their first league win in four tries and improved to 3-17 overall. WIU dropped to 3-14 overall and 2-2 in Summit League play.