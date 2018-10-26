Back Up Plan in Place for Hughes, Sully, Hyde, Potter and Other Counties Using Electronic Pollbooks

To avoid a repeat of delayed election results some counties using vote centers had during the June Primary, the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office has recommended a checklist of procedures for the seven Vote Center counties that use electronic pollbooks. Those counties are Hughes, Sully, Hyde, Potter, Brown, Brookings and Yankton.

Hughes County auditor Jane Naylor says the general election will be the seventh time the county will use Vote Centers and electronic pollbooks.

Using Vote Centers allows residents to vote at any of the locations in their county rather than having to go to one, specific location.

People who want to vote early are able to do so now at their county auditor’s office. Naylor says she’s had almost 1-thousand people vote early.

County commissions and county auditors decide whether or not to use electronic pollbooks and Vote Centers. The Secretary of State’s office has no authority to make that determination.

Link for further information on ePollbooks and copies of the signed county backup plans: https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/Epollbooks-Information.aspx.