Back to More “Normal” Temps This Week in Central SD

After seeing highs in the mid to upper 90s over the past few weeks, the forecast calls for high temperatures in the 70s and 80s this week in the central part of South Dakota.
Weather Eye meteorologist Nick Carlyle says today’s (Wed.) high of 72 is a bit below normal.
Carlyle doesn’t expect the weather to get nasty.
