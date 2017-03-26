B Girls and A Boys Go Undefeated at 3 Class Shootout

  • Home > 
Basketball
March 26, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

SALEM, S.D. – Former Pierre Lady Governor basketball Hallie Jerome had 13 points and 5 rebounds as the Class AA All Stars down the A All Stars 88-62 in the first game of the Girls 3 Class Shootout Saturday in Salem.  Anna Brecht of Sioux Falls Lincoln led the AA scoring with 17 points 6 rebounds and 3 assists.  Karlee Kinney of Tea Area was the Class A MVP with 17 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists.  The Class B Girls All Stars then downed the AA All Stars 88-65.  Myah Selland of Sanborn Central Woonsocket was named the Class B MVP with 24 points and 6 rebounds.  University of South Dakota recruit and Sully Buttes star Chloe Lamb had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while Raquel Wietjes of Sully Buttes added 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.  The Class AA MVP was Brecht who scored 21 points while pulling down 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

In the boys 3 class shootout, the Class A All Stars rolled to a 141-102 win over the AA All Stars.  Robert Rosenquist of Dakota Valley ked he A Stars with 25 points.  Ethan Friedel of Tea Area added 24 and Shay Gibson of Garretson had 21.  Brennan Carlson of Brookings was the “AA” MVP with a 17npoint, 9 rebound effort.  Clay Korkow of Huron led the scoring with 21.  The Class “A” All Stars then downed the “B” All Stars 11-99 with Rosequist named the MVP after scoring 18 points and 5 assist.  Dejay Fykstra of Sioux Falls Christian, who won the Slam Dunk contest led the “A” Stars with 19 points and 8 rebounds.  The “B’ Stars were led led by MVP Levi Devries who had 21 points and 12 rebounds for a double double   Justice Morrison of White River 15 pints and 7rebounds.


