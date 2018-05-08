Awareness Campaign Aimed at Reducing Suicide in SD

Since 2004, over 17-hundred lives have been lost to suicide in South Dakota. And, according to the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly one in six high school students in the state have had suicidal thoughts or tendencies.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services has developed BeThe1SD—which, Behavioral Health division director Tiffany Wolfgang says is an awareness and prevention campaign to help decrease the number of suicides in the state.

Wolfgang says the goal of the campaign is to empower all South Dakotans to be proactive in preventing suicide.

Wolfgang says the BeThe1SD.com website provides a variety of information.

Wolfgang says they especially want to encourage young people to get involved because even a simple gesture of concern can make a difference and save someone’s life.

Learn more about suicide prevention and awareness and find a link to the BeThe1SD campaign at sdsuicideprevention.org.