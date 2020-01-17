Avis Chipman 1923 – 2020

MILLER, SD – Avis Chipman, 96, of Miller, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Miller.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, Miller with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Avis Lorraine Olson was born August 10, 1923, the sixth of eight children of Charles G. Olson & Matiel L. (Fisher) Olson in Burdette, Hand County, South Dakota. Charlie & Mattie owned and operated the Burdette Store in rural Burdette Township where Avis worked with her family. She attended grade school in Burdette and the Wheaton Congregational Church. She graduated from Redfield High School in 1941 and married Dwight Chipman February 15th, 1942. They bought a farm in Holden Township where they raised livestock, crops, and welcomed their children Dwane and Dwana there. While on the farm, they attended Sunbeam Congregational Church. In 1964, they moved to Miller and started Chipman Inc. machinery dealership where she did the bookkeeping. She semi-retired in 1976 when Dwane Chipman and Jim Kolda took over the business. She had fun traveling and fishing with Dwight, until his death in 1983.

Avis was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, secretary of the McWhorter House Museum, a 50-year member of Eastern Star, and active member of Red Hat Society & Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed quilting and was a beautiful seamstress. All of her children and grandchildren were the lucky recipients of priceless quilts. She liked to play bridge and had many close friends in card club. She was an avid Miller Rustlers fan and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins. Avis loved to host family gatherings and was a very good cook. She was also a great family historian and made many photo albums with details only she knew. She liked to keep busy and kept an immaculate home, often while whistling or smiling. Avis spent countless hours playing games and entertaining her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She created so many precious memories that will always be cherished!

Avis is survived by son, Dwane (Harriet) Chipman, Miller; daughter, Dwana (Jim) Kolda, Sioux Falls; grandchildren: Teresa Vernon, Jasele (Scott) Brue, Marci (Derrik Kingma) Timmerman, Kyle (Lisa) Kolda, Ashley (Jay) Winter, Hailey (Sam) Lauer; great grandchildren: Ben and Jack Vernon; Preston, Pierce, Palmer, and Payden Brue; Adalie and Adrian Winter; sister, Amy Garman; sister-in-law, Bev Olson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dwight; siblings: Marion (Jim) Fallon, Paul (Velma) Olson, Esther (Bill) Earle, Viola (Bayard) Phinney, Maurice (Fran) Olson, Wally Olson; brother-in-law, Bill Garman; special friend, Jim Keywood; and many dear friends.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Avis’ arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net