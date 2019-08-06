Average gas price continues to creep downward

On the week, the average national gas price dropped by two cents to $2.71. This is also less expensive than a month (-4 cent) and a year (-15 cents) ago.

In South Dakota, today’s price for a gallon of gas averages $2.68. That’s two cents less than last week, the same as last month and 22 cents cheaper than a year ago.

AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl prices are cheaper because of a slight decrease in demand, even though overall demand remains robust for the summer. She says while gas prices continue to drop, the rate at which they are decreasing has slowed and motorists can expect this trend to continue through early August.

The nation’s least expensive markets are: Louisiana and Mississippi ($2.33), Alabama ($2.35) and Arkansas and South Carolina ($2.37).