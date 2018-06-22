Avera, USD and CUC Announce Partnership in Support of Nursing Education

Pierre Capital University Center Building Avera Health, the University of South Dakota and Capital University Center announce a new partnership that supports training nurses in Pierre.

Avera and The University of South Dakota will share the costs for offering the local nursing program at CUC for the next two academic years (2018-19 and 2019-20).

President and chief medical officer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre Dr. Mikel Holland says supporting education and workforce development are key priorities for Avera. He says research shows that health professionals tend to stay and practice close to where they received their training. Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Avera clinics and long-term care facilities in the central part of the state have an ongoing need for qualified nurses.

Holland says education remains a vital part of Avera’s mission helping students learn through clinical rotations, internships and residencies. He says as Avera hires new graduates, the healthcare system is also very committed to helping them start their career and continue on a path of professional development.