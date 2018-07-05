Avera, USD and CUC Announce Partnership in Support of Nursing Education

Pierre Capital University Center Building Avera Health, the University of South Dakota and Capital University Center have formed a new partnership to support training nurses in Pierre.

President and Chief Medical Officer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre Dr. Mikel Holland says Avera will partner with The University of South Dakota in sharing the costs for offering the local nursing program at CUC over the next two academic years (2018-19 and 2019-20).

Holland says Avera has a long history in education.

CUC was founded in 1982. It has worked with all six of the Board of Regents’ public universities and is working on expanding to include partnerships with South Dakota’s technical institutes as well as with regional secondary schools. The new partnerships would provide enhanced and expanded technical education– under graduate and graduate level degree– and certificate and community education programs in both face-to-face and online formats to service the educational needs of central South Dakota.