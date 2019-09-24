Avera takes over operation of RHCI Clinic in Gettysburg one week from today

One week from today (Oct. 1), Avera will take over operation of the Rural Health Care Inc. Clinic in Gettysburg.

Vice President of Clinic Operations for Avera St. Mary’s and Avera Gettysburg Hospitals Karl Richards says RHCI staff will begin moving to the temporary clinic location in Avera Gettysburg hospital Oct. 1 (Tues.), allowing construction crews to raze the current Community Care Clinic building and begin dirt work for the Avera Missouri River Health Center. All clinic services are expected be up and running in the hospital Oct. 2 (Wed.).

If you have an urgent medical need during the Oct. 1 move, limited services will be available at the current clinic location (608 W. Garfield Avenue). If it’s a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the Avera Gettysburg Hospital emergency room (606 E. Garfield Avenue). To get to the clinic, enter the hospital building through the west entrance (off North Harrison Street). Signs inside will direct you to the clinic.

The number to call for clinic appointments (605-765-2273) and regular clinic hours (8am–5pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 7am-7pm Wednesdays) remain the same.

Richards says Avera and RHCI are working together to make this a smooth transition for patients, employees, advanced practice providers and physicians. He says bringing the hospital and clinic operations under one roof expands their capabilities to serve the health needs of the region.