Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Seeks Spiritual Care Volunteers, Hosts Learning Opportunity

PIERRE, S.D. – Avera St. Mary’s Hospital is seeking volunteers to join the Spiritual Care Team. Spiritual Care representatives are holding an informational session on September 8-9 for those interested in learning more about the volunteer opportunity.

As a health ministry rooted in the gospel, Avera believes in care for the whole person – body, mind and spirit. By attending the learning session, participants will gain an understanding of the role a spiritual care volunteer holds in a health care setting. Those interested in volunteering will go through additional training to provide spiritual care for patients, residents, their family members, visitors, staff and physicians.

“Much of our team is comprised of volunteers who give their time to walk alongside others in their time of need,” said Dodie Noordermeer, Avera St. Mary’s Spiritual Care Director. “If you have ever felt a desire to help people by providing a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on, our Spiritual Care Team volunteer program may be the perfect fit for you.”

The informational session will open with a meet and greet dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 8 at Drifters Event Center and continues on Saturday, September 9 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the old hospital building located at 801 E. Dakota Ave., in room 102. Both the meet and greet dinner and learning session are free to attend.

Participants who are interested in becoming a volunteer will have the opportunity to apply after attending the learning session. For more information or to register to attend, please call Dodie Noordermeer at 605-224-3100.