Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Receives an ‘A’ for patient safety

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

The designation recognizes Avera St. Mary’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The group assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mikel Holland says the entire staff works very hard to provide the highest quality care for every patient, every time and we appreciate being recognized for that work.

To see Avera St. Mary’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.