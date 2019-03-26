Avera St. Mary’s Hospital named Top 20 Rural Community Hospital again

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre has been named one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals in the country for the second year in a row.

The Top 20 Rural Community Hospital winners are those hospitals that have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charge and financial stability.

President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mikel Holland says Avera St. Mary’s recognition as a top health care provider means the community can count on them to deliver the services they need now and in the future.

The Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals scored best among Prospective Payment System hospitals on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index™.

These rural community hospitals will be recognized in an awards ceremony during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit May 9 in Atlanta.