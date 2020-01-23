Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre ranks 8th in CMS Value-Based Purchasing Program

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre has scored among the top 10% in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Hospital Value-Based Purchasing reimbursement program.

In 2019, Avera St. Mary’s ranked 8th out of nearly 3000 participating Medicare-certified hospitals.

In the Value-Based Purchasing program, quality teams collaborated with physicians to develop processes to support Value-Based Purchasing and ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Doing so leads to higher quality care, at a lower cost.

Avera Health Chief Medical & Innovation Officer Dr. David Erickson says Avera St. Mary’s performance is a great example of the company’s commitment to being innovative and forward-thinking in their approach to improving quality.

Director of Quality at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Marnie Burke says their quality team works closely with the care teams to ensure all are following national quality standards. She says to rank 8th out of nearly 3000 hospitals across the country is a huge achievement and reflects how they approach care– with top quality in mind for every patient, every time.

The CMS Value-Based Purchasing program aims to transition the delivery of care to value-based medicine in an effort to improve the quality and safety of care. The program ties incentives to hospitals who provide better clinical outcomes, adhere to evidence-based care standards and have high patient satisfaction scores.