Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, Avera Gettysburg Hospital to Offer Build Dakota Scholarships

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Gettysburg Hospital are partnering with the Build Dakota Scholarship Fund to offer scholarships to students who pursue degrees in high demand healthcare positions and construction or building trades. These scholarships are available through Lake Area Technical Institute, Mitchell Technical Institute, Southeast Technical Institute and Western Dakota Technical Institute.

After completing the educational program, the Dakota Build Scholarship recipients sponsored by Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Gettysburg Hospital would be eligible to apply for open positions in their area of education. If offered a position, recipients would be required to work in their position for three years to fulfill the scholarship requirements. If there is not an open and available position, the scholarship recipient would be required to pay back the scholarship funding.

If you know someone who may benefit from the Build Dakota Scholarship, please have them contact Angie Moran, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Human Resources Partner, at angela.moran@avera.org or 605-224-3279.

Applications must be submitted between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2018 for the 2018/2019 school year. For more information and for application instructions, visit builddakotascholarships.com.

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital is offering a limited number of scholarships for students who pursue degrees in the following eligible programs:

· Medical Lab Technician/Technology

· Surgical Technology

· Licensed Practical Nursing

· Registered Nursing

· Building Trades Technology

· Architectural Design and Building Construction

· Electrical Construction and Maintenance

· Heating and Cooling Technology

· Electrician

· HVAC

· Mechanical Systems/Plumbing

· Residential heating and Cooling Technology

· Electrical Trades

· HVAC/Refrigeration Technology

· Plumbing Technology

Avera Gettysburg Hospital is offering a limited number of scholarships for students who pursue degrees in:

· Licensed Practical Nursing

· Registered Nursing