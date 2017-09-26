Avera St. Mary’s Foundation Fundraising Deadline Feb 1st 2018 for Helmsley Challenge

PIERRE SD – The Avera St. Mary’s Foundation has a February 1 deadline to raise $300-thousand dollars for the new cancer treatment facility being built in Pierre.

Foundation director Kellie Yackley says each donation will be doubled thanks to a $2.5 million challenge grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Yackley says the Avera Cancer Institute and Helmsley Center and will house state of the art cancer care as well as clinic space for primary and specialty care.

If you’d like to make a donation….

The new Avera Cancer Institute and Helmsley Center is being built between the Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Medical Group buildings in Pierre. The project is expected to be completed next fall (2018).

***Dakota Radio Group presented a check for $1-thousand to the Helmsley Center in Pierre today (Tues.). The funds came from a portion of Wheeler Dealer sales from August.