Avera St. Mary’s and Avera Gettysburg Hospitals Sponsor Build Dakota Scholarships

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and Avera Gettysburg Hospital are partnering with the Build Dakota Scholarship Fund to offer scholarships to students who pursue a degree in eligible healthcare, construction or building trades careers.

Avera Human Resources Partner Angie Moran says Build Dakota scholarships are available through the four technical institutes in South Dakota and cover tuition, fees, books and tools.

Moran says applications must be submitted between now and March 31 for the 2018/2019 school year.

For more information and for application instructions, visit builddakotascholarships.com.

If you know someone who may benefit from the Build Dakota Scholarship, please have them contact Angie Moran, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital Human Resources Partner, at angela.moran@avera.org or 605-224-3279.