Avera, SDSU top Forbes’ Best-in-State Employers List

Avera has been named to the inaugural Forbes list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2019, ranking 1st in South Dakota.

Avera is followed by South Dakota State University, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Hy-Vee, Sanford Health, Wells Fargo, the University of South Dakota, United States Department of Defense and Hilton.

Researchers made the list based on an independent survey of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations.

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family; participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Avera Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Jensen says the recognition is even more special coming from their employees – especially since it is based on what they actually say about their workplace. She says each Avera employee plays a powerful role in impacting local health care.

