Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has selected Houston Lunde of the Governor football team and Miah Kienholz of the Governor volleyball team as it’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week for their performances in games last week. Lunde was thrown into a tough situation for his first start on Varsity with finding out the morning of the game that the normal starter was sick and he was in. Houston played a great game and helped the Governor offense to another 50 point performance. Houston also snaps for Field Goals and his head coach Steve Steele says he has done a great job this season. Kienholz meanwhile had a great game versus Brandon Valley leading the team with 45 assists. She was 14/15 in serving and had 8 digs in a big ESD win for the Governors. Miah was hitting on all cylinders and moved the ball across the net for the hitters to be successful according to her head coach Kacy Kienholz.