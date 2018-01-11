Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named it’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. This week’s Athletes are Austin Senger of the Governor Wrestling team and Sophie Bullard of the Lady Governor Gymnastics Team.

Austin Senger (Wrestling)- Austin has a great weekend of wrestling in route to a 3rd place finish at the Bismarck Rotary. After a first round bye, Senger defeated Erickson (Beulah/Hazen) 7-5 and then secured a major decision against Scheett (Legacy) with a 12-4 decision. In the seminfinals Senger match-up against #1 ranked Clapp (Glendive/Dawson County) and eventually lost 6-2 as Senger attempted a throw late in the third period. Senger then defeated Weigel (Napoleon) by major decision to advance to the consolation championship where he squared off against SD #1 ranked Collin Haar (Aberdeen). Senger earned a critical second period takedown to produce a 3-2 victory.

Sophie Bullard (Gymnastics): Sophie is lending her team leadership to the Lady Govs Gymnastics this year as their only senior gymnast. In addition to being one the Lady Govs team co-captains, she has qualified for the state gymnastics meet in all around, as well as vault and floor. She continues to try new skills and improve her routines as the year progresses. Sophie’s all around score helped the team earn a 141.5 at their first home opener of the year. This is one of the highest recorded team scores in school history.