Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The first Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week have been selected by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA). Taryn Senger and Cam Ahartz of the Pierre Governor girls and boys soccer teams have earned the honors. Both players were nominated by their head coaches, Sydney Zanin of the Governor Girls and Matt DeBoer of the Governor Boys soccer team. Here are the nominations from the two head coaches.

Taryn Senger (Soccer): Taryn has been a leader for the girls soccer team both with her actions and by her words. She attacks every practice and game with a high intensity and maximum effort. She had also been willing to move into different positions depending on what the team needs based on the opponent. Finally, Taryn was elected one of the team captains by the team which is a recognition of the respect she has among her teammates.



Cameron Ahartz (Soccer): Last week Friday the boys soccer team had their first game, and even though they lost 1-0 Cam was by far the player of the game recording 7 saves including one that could easily be the save of the year.

