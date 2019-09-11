Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named it’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. They are Pierre Governor golfer Carter Karst and Governor volleyball player Regan Wiebe. Karst placed 5th last week at the Black Hills Invitational with a score of 77. Head coach Guy Hunter says that Carter has been the most consistent golfer for varsity this year and one of the major reasons we have increased our Team Place Standings at each meet this year by an average of 4 places higher than last year! Wiebe had a very good weekend of volleyball in Sturgis and Spearfish according to Governor volleyball head coac Kacy Kienholz. She led the hitters with 18 kills in 2 matches with a kill percentage of .350. She was 20/21 in serving with 5 aces.