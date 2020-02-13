Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named it’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. The Athletes of the Week are Governor wrestler Jaret Clark and Governor gymnast Marissa Matthews. Clark’s head coach Shawn Lewis says that Clarke collected 4 wins on Saturday in route to a 5th place finish at the Yankton Invitational. Clarke won two matches by pin, a decision over an opponent to whom he lost to last weekend, and an overtime win. Jaret is an athlete that over the past couple year has wrestled in three different weight class in order to help his team in any way he can and Coach Lewis says his efforts and willingness to do whatever for the team has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff or his fellow teammates. Meanwhile, Governor head gymnastics coach Rebecca Feller says that Mathews has worked to become a consistent beam competitor for Governor Gymnastics since filling an open varsity spot at being of the season. This past weekend she helped the Governor Gymnastics team qualify for the SDHSAA State Gymnastics meet in Aberdeen. Marissa’s stuck beam routine at ESD qualified for individual day at her first State Gymnastics meet. Coach Feller adds that Marissa continues to work hard at practice to build her skill level on all events and has added a layout salto to her bar routine.

(Courtesy Photo: Jaret Clark and Marissa Matthews)