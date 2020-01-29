Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association has named their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week for their performances in contest last week. Pierre Governor senior wrestler Regan Bollweg and junior Aubrey Westover of the Governor Gymnastics team earned the honors. Bollweg had a fantastic week for the Governor Wrestling squad going 6-0 in dual competition. He was the unsung hero of the Brandon Valley dual besting Dominic Tucker 5-1 who had previously beat Regan. That matched flipped the dual in Pierre’s favor. On Friday night Regan kept his winning ways defeating, last years 195 lb State Champion and previously undefeated, Owen Warren of Yankton 3-2. Saturday Bollweg was in cruise control collection 2 more pins, a forfeit and an 8-4 decision. Head coach Shawn Lewis said Bollweg’s efforts really helped the Governors cap off an amazing week of duals and posting a team 6-0 record. Meanwhile Westover scored a career high of 8.225 on beam, at the recent Pierre Invitational, to help the Governor Gymnastics team score a season high team score of 137.175. Her head coach Rebbeca Fellers says that Aubre has a very upbeat attitude in the gym and continues to encourage the rest of the team.

(Courtesy Photo’s: Regan Bollweg and Aubrey Westover)