Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – Noah Williams of the Pierre Governor wrestling team and Meg Erwin of the Pierre Governor Gymnastics team have been named Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA). Williams had the opportunity to wrestle unattached in the Rapid City Invitational this past weekend. He competed in the 106 lb weight class. Noah went 5-3 in action for the weekend earning a 6th place finish. The tournament included a field of 40 teams from 5 different states. Erwin meanwhile earned an in-season qualifying score in all around at the first meet of the season and has since received her second, of three needed, in-season qualifying score in all around for the state meet. Erwin is a third year team co-captain. Williams was nominated for the award by his head wrestling coach, Shawn Lewis while Erwin was nominated for the award by her head coach Rebecca Feller.

(Courtesy Photo: Noah Williams) (Courtesy Photo: Meg Erwin)