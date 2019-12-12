Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named their first Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week for the winter sports season. Pierre Governor Wrestling 285 lber Preston Taylor and Governor gymnastics All Around performer Jasi Kroll have been honored by PACA. Kroll had a career high score on vault at the first meet of the season in Huron. She finish the meet by winning the vault event. In addition to improving her overall scores, Jasi continues to add new skills and improve her series connections on all events, as the season progresses according to her head coach Rebecca Fuller. Taylor came home from our first competition with a Mandan Championship. He did so by pinning every opponent and doing so all in the first period of action. Head coach Shawn Lewis said the task landed Preston with the Pinners Award by pinning all 6 of his opponents in the least amount of time.

(Jasi Krull) (Courtesy Photos) (Preston Taylor)