Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named the latest Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. Gray Zabel of the Governor football team and Josi Stevens of the Governor Volleyball squads have earned the honor. Zabel played an outstanding Semi-Final Football game sacking the Mitchell quarterback 3 times and also leading the Governors offensive line in accruing 600 yards of offense and another 50 plus point performance. His head coach Steve Steele says Grey’s work ethic and leadership have been crucial to the team this season and a big reason the Governors are where they are. Stevens had a couple break out matches last week versus Mitchell and Huron. She led with 14 kills against Mitchell and 10 versus Huron. Her head coach, Kacy Kienholz, says that she has been versatile playing multiple positions for the team.

(Courtesy Photo) Josi Stevens (Courtesy Photo) Gray Zabel