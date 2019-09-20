Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named this week’s Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week. Regan Bollweg of the Governor Football team and Paige Brandt of the Governor Competitive Cheer and Dance team are the recipients of this week’s award. Brandt is the only 4 year team member of the Competitive Cheer and Dance squads and her head coaches, Courtney Hoff and Amanda Stoesser say that Paige has been working hard all season to improve technique. Paige has been a true team leader by helping the girls stay focused and pushing them to work harder at each practice. Bollweg started off the homecoming football game with a HUGE play taking a pass 79 yards for a Touchdown, only to have another 41 yarder later in the game. Head Coach Steve Steele says that Regan has done a great job coming in and earning spots on both sides of the ball and being a dependable, hard-working player in both roles.