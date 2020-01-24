Avera Receives $5 Million Gift From Anonymous Donor

Avera President and CEO Bob Sutton announced today (Jan. 24) Avera has accepted an anonymous $5-million gift.

Sutton says they worked with a generous donor who wanted to make a significant investment to improve patient care and safety through current projects, while also benefiting individuals and families for the long-term.

The generous donor requested $1-million of the donation be designated as a matching gift to support Coordinated Care , which helps patients – including those employed by Avera – overcome barriers to better health. Avera’s Coordinated Care teams specialize in seeing trends and patterns that predict rising risk, and initiating or redirecting care.

Another priority project identified by this generous donor is security assessments and updates at facilities across the system. Enhancing security contributes to a more positive healing environment for patients and more positive work environment for employees.

The donor also requested part of the donation be used to support the effort to unify all philanthropic efforts across Avera.

Some of the other projects impacted by this generous gift include: