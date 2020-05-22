Avera Pierre facilities begin allowing limited visitors

Avera is now allowing one visitor per patient per day in hospitals, surgery centers, emergency departments and clinics during regular visitor hours. Long-term care centers remain closed to visitors.

Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Medical Group Pierre began allowing visitors today (May 22).

Patients and visitors must wear masks within an Avera facility and will be screened for temperature and symptoms of COVID-19 before entering the building. Patients and visitors are urged to wear a cloth face mask when arriving to an Avera location. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Patients and visitors alike are still asked to observe social distancing of at least 6 feet between people whenever possible, for example, at registration areas and in waiting rooms. It may be necessary for care providers to be closer than 6 feet in order to conduct examinations.

Some Avera facilities may have different rules or implement changes at different times so please check with your local facility. Other visitor restrictions are in place for patients diagnosed with COVID-19; please check with your facility.

Avera customers, patients and visitors will see these extra safety measures:

Industrial-grade cleaning practices in all Avera facilities.

Spacing stickers on the floors at registration areas.

Distance between waiting room chairs.

Streamlined processes at registration to result in shorter visits to a facility.

Face masks worn by staff and other protective equipment as needed.

Hand sanitizer available in waiting rooms.

To learn more about what services are now available at your nearest Avera location, call your local clinic or hospital.