Avera Pharmacy Now Open in Pierre

PIERRE SD – (Press Release) – On February 27, Vilas Pharmacy, located in the Avera Medical Group Pierre clinic, became Avera pharmacy.

Avera will continue to operate and provide the same pharmacy services that are currently available. Current customers can enjoy the same convenient location and friendly service from the pharmacy staff they know and trust and prescriptions will automatically and seamlessly transfer into the Avera system.

“This is great addition to Avera St. Mary’s,” said Dr. Mikel Holland, President and Chief Medical Officer for Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. “As we continue to integrate our services, we’re changing how health care is delivered. Our pharmacists will work with your Avera provider to ensure you get the most out of your treatment plan.”

There are now Avera retail pharmacy locations in Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Pierre. Each location is supported by the full spectrum of Avera’s network of specialty, compounding, hospital, long-term care and ePharmacy services.

The pharmacy hours will remain the same, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – noon; and closed Sunday.