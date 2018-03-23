Avera Offering Sports Performance Training Session this Summer in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – Registrations are now being taken for Central South Dakota High School students interested in the Sports Performance Training offered by Avera Sports. The Sports Performance Training is being held at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre and is open to tall girls and boys who will be entering 5th through 12th grades next school year. Dates of the Sports Performance Training offered by Avera Sports begin on June 11th and run through July 20th on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s. High School Athletes can improve their agility, footwork and strength through the program. Cost is $150 for YMCA members and $175 for non-members. For more information, contact the Oahe YMCA.