Avera Named One of the Nation’s 15 Top Health Systems by IBM Watson Health

Avera Health has been named one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems by IBM Watson HealthTM.

This year’s 15 Top Health Systems study evaluated 337 health systems and 2,961 member hospitals to identify the 15 U.S. health systems with the highest overall achievement. The scorecard focuses on five performance domains: inpatient outcomes, process of care, extended outcomes, efficiency and patient experience. This is the first time Avera Health has been recognized with this honor.

Avera Health President and CEO Bob Sutton says quality is a priority for every department and employee. He says Avera’s largest and smallest facilities embrace the same strategies for ensuring quality, yet each have their own identity.

The Avera Health system has over 18,000 employees and physicians, serving more than 300 locations and 100 communities in a five-state region.

For more information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.