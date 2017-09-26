Avera Helmsley Center Receives Check From Dakota Radio Group’s Wheeler Dealer and Will Host Women’s Circle Membership Drive Wed Night

PIERRE SD – Dakota Radio Group presented a check for $1-thousand to the Helmsley Center in Pierre today (Tues.). The funds came from a portion of Wheeler Dealer sales from August.



(Dakota Radio Group’s General Manager Diane Deis presents Avera St Mary’s Foundation Director Kellie Yackley with a $1000 check)

Thank you to all of our listeners who purchased items and helped support the fundraising effort for the Helmsley Center in Pierre.

The Avera St Mary’s Foundation Women’s Circle will be hosting a membership drive event and fundraiser at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center 5400 SD Highway 34, Pierre at 5pm Wednesday evening Sept. 27th. There will be light hors d’oeuvre and beverages along with featured speakers.

Marcia Jones Integrative Medicine Coordinator, will speak on caring for the whole patient outside of the medical specialties.

Del Lomheim from Sioux Falls Integrative Medicine at the Prairie Center will provide information pertaining to the wigs and accessories.

Lila Hericks from Gettysburg will speak about her experience as a cancer patient.

Art Smith and Mary Eckstrom of the East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center will give “green thumb” advice on herbal cooking and growing.

The money from the membership drive will assist with the Helmsley Center room for wigs, scarves and accessories. The cost is $100 to become a member for the year and includes benefits of early insight and meet and greets with future staff.