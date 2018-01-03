Avera Expanding Air Services to Central SD by Building Hanger in Pierre

The Avera Healthcare System is expanding the services it provides in central South Dakota by adding permanent, full-time air flight crews based at the Pierre Regional Airport.

Airport manager Mike Isaacs told the City Commission at last night’s (Tues.) meeting Avera will be located just northwest of the state hanger at the end of Airport Road.

Pierre resident, pilot and leasing company owner Jim Peitz has been working with Avera to design their hanger facility.

Peitz says construction is expected to take six to seven months.

Peitz says Avera having flight crews based in Pierre will save lives.

Avera’s lease is for 25 years with the option to extend for two additional five year periods.