Avera establishes Farm and Rural Stress Hotline

As a resource for people in many Midwestern communities struck by flooding, wet conditions, and a volatile ag environment, Avera Health has created the Farm and Rural Stress Hotline.

Farmers, ranchers and people who live in rural communities can call 1-800-691-4336 24 hours a day. The call is free and confidential. The hotline is staffed by trained assessment counselors who put callers in touch with local mental health resources. Avera is one of only a few health systems nationwide with a hotline similar to this.

“Farmers are expected to be tough, but that ‘pull-yourself-up-by-the-bootstraps’ mentality is so unfair to them,” said Matthew Stanley, DO, Clinical Vice President for the Avera Behavioral Health Service Line. “Mental health care in our rural population is what we specialize in and we want our agricultural friends to know that we are here for them.”

“If you or someone you love is experiencing extreme sadness, anger, frustration, anxiety or hopelessness, we encourage you to call,” Stanley added.

“This is the third year in a row of net farm income decline, and input prices keep going up, making work in agriculture that much harder,” said Jim Woster, a longtime ag-business consultant who serves as an advocate for farmers and ranchers in South Dakota. “Those hard times build up.”

Stress and related mental health concerns should never cost you your life. If you feel overwhelmed or need help navigating the possible signs of depression, anxiety or other issues, call the 24/7 Farm and Rural Stress Hotline at 1-800-691-4336. Or you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.