Avera closes St. Mary’s Hospital, Helmsley Center and clinic in Pierre to visitors

Effective today (March 24 at 6am), Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, the Helmsley Center and Avera Medical Group Pierre are closed to visitors to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

At Avera St. Mary’s hospital, there may be exceptions on a case-by-case basis in the case of end-of-life, births, NICU and pediatric cases. Anyone who is an exception will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and anyone with a fever or other symptoms of respiratory illness will not be allowed into the facilities.

At Avera Medical Group Pierre clinic and the Helmsley Center, adult patients are not allowed to bring guests into the clinic unless clinic staff deems there is a clinical reason for that guest, such as patient safety. There are exceptions on a case-by-case basis, including child visits and OB ultrasounds. All patients and guests will be screened and patients with symptoms of fever over 100 degrees, cough or shortness of breath will be asked to leave the clinic and call the Avera Medical Call Center. No guests will be allowed with these symptoms.

Avera is setting up virtual visitation at several of its hospitals. Family members are encouraged to connect with patients using phones, text, social media or video chat. Virtual visitation can be used to allow family members or care givers participate in the doctor-patient discussion.