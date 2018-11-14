Avera Careflight Now Operational in Central SD; Open House This Afternoon

Avera Careflight is having an open house this (Wed.) afternoon to showcase its new hanger at the Pierre Regional Airport.

Avera Careflight’s Clinical Care Manager Anna VandenBosch says they’ve been operational for about a week.

VandenBosch says the open house start at 4:30 this afternoon.

The Avera Careflight Hanger is located at 4220 Airport Road in Pierre. Go south past the airport terminal. Signs will direct you from there.