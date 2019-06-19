Avera Announces Plans to Build Gettysburg Clinic Late Summer

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – The Avera Gettysburg Foundation announced plans to start building the Avera Missouri River Health Care Center in Gettysburg later this summer.

Avera Health committed $9 million to the $12 million project, and launched a public campaign in February to raise the remaining 3 million dollars. Since then, area residents raised over 2.5 Million dollars in cash and pledges in less than four months. Avera will continue fundraising until the 3 million dollar goal is reached.

The new health care center will include an inpatient unit, a modern emergency services facility, radiology and imaging services, IV infusion suites, a physical therapy gym, and a welcoming clinic, all connected to the Avera eCARE telemedicine program. Residents can expect to see work begin later this summer.

If you want to make a commitment to the Avera Health Care Center project, contact the Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593.