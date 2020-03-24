Avera and Sanford labs certified to perform COVID-19 testing

Avera and Sanford medical laboratories in South Dakota have both been certified to perform COVID-19 testing.

Avera’s lab has been verified by the South Dakota Department of Health. Sanford Health’s lab has started testing using an FDA-approved method under Emergency Use Authorization.

Sanford estimates it will be able to process nearly 400 tests per day, with plans to double that capacity in the coming weeks. Avera estimates its lab will be processing up to 200 tests per day. Previously, all tests were sent to the state Department of Health Lab in Pierre or to commercial laboratories.

The most critical, high risk cases will receive priority. Result time will depend on volume, however, most results will be able to be returned in a few days.

The SD Department of Health is providing updated COVID-19 information, including number of cases in the state, at COVID.SD.GOV.